This Week’s Before the Impact Is Online
December 1, 2022
Throwback Throwdown III is previewed on this Before the Impact, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below which kicks off at 7:15 PM ET/4:15 PM PT and is described as follows:
Kick off your night Before the IMPACT, streaming this Thursday at 7:15pm ET exclusively on IMPACT Plus, YouTube and Facebook. In a preview of what’s to come this Friday at Throwback Throwdown III, Ladybird Johnston takes on Miss Bea Haven in a retro match from IPWF! Plus, Gia Miller, Josh Mathews and George Iceman get you ready for all things IMPACT.
