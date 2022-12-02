wrestling / News

This Week’s Before the Impact Is Online

December 1, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Before the Impact Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Throwback Throwdown III is previewed on this Before the Impact, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below which kicks off at 7:15 PM ET/4:15 PM PT and is described as follows:

Kick off your night Before the IMPACT, streaming this Thursday at 7:15pm ET exclusively on IMPACT Plus, YouTube and Facebook. In a preview of what’s to come this Friday at Throwback Throwdown III, Ladybird Johnston takes on Miss Bea Haven in a retro match from IPWF! Plus, Gia Miller, Josh Mathews and George Iceman get you ready for all things IMPACT.

