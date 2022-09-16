This Week’s NWA Powerrr Is Online

The public livestream for this week’s episode of NWA Powerrr is now online. The NWA released the livestream for this week’s episode on YouTube, which is described as follows:

This week, on a Brand New episode of NWA Powerrr, Aron Stevens’ makeshift duo of KC Roxx & Question Mark take on the team of Pope and Aron Stevens’ former tag team partner Kratos in tag team exhibition action!

After last week’s confrontation at the podium, it’s time for words to become actions as Joe Alonzo steps up to take on the NWA National Heavyweight Champion Cyon in a non-title catchweight exhibition match!

The Queen Bee Match debuted at NWA 74, and this week on Powerrr, the competitive legacy grows! Max the Impaler, Angelina Love, & Natalia Markova face the trio of the NWA World Women’s Tag Team Champions Pretty Empowered, Ella Envy & Kenzie Paige, along with their pledge Roxy!

The undefeated streak of Tyrus has ended after losing to Trevor Murdoch at NWA 74: can he regain his dominance? Find out in our Main Event as Tyrus defends the NWA World TV Title against Big Strong Mims!

Plus, we will hear from Bully Ray, Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat, Thom Latimer, and the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch!