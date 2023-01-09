wrestling / News
This Week’s WWE Network on Peacock Additions Include the Best of RAW
January 9, 2023 | Posted by
WWE has announced the schedule of new additions for the WWE Network on Peacock this week, including the best of RAW.
Monday, Jan. 9
Raw Talk – 11:05 p.m. ET (also available on free tier)
Wednesday, Jan. 11
Monday Night Raw (12/12/22) (also available on free tier)
WWE’s The Bump – 1 p.m. ET (also available on free tier)
WWE NXT (1/11/22)
Thursday, Jan. 12
This Week in WWE
Friday, Jan. 13
NXT Level Up – 10 p.m. ET
Best of WWE: 30 Years of Raw
Saturday, Jan. 14
WWE Main Event (12/29/22)
The SmackDown LowDown – 12 p.m. ET (also available on free tier)
Sunday, Jan. 15
Friday Night SmackDown (12/16/22)
wXw We Love Wrestling #37
