This Week’s WWE Network on Peacock Additions Include the Best of RAW

WWE has announced the schedule of new additions for the WWE Network on Peacock this week, including the best of RAW.

Monday, Jan. 9

Raw Talk – 11:05 p.m. ET (also available on free tier)

Wednesday, Jan. 11

Monday Night Raw (12/12/22) (also available on free tier)

WWE’s The Bump – 1 p.m. ET (also available on free tier)

WWE NXT (1/11/22)

Thursday, Jan. 12

This Week in WWE

Friday, Jan. 13

NXT Level Up – 10 p.m. ET

Best of WWE: 30 Years of Raw

Saturday, Jan. 14

WWE Main Event (12/29/22)

The SmackDown LowDown – 12 p.m. ET (also available on free tier)

Sunday, Jan. 15

Friday Night SmackDown (12/16/22)

wXw We Love Wrestling #37