wrestling / News
This Week’s WWE Network on Peacock Additions Include ‘This Is Awesome’
WWE has announced this week’s schedule of new content for the WWE Network on Peacock, including a new This Is Awesome. That episode will look at the Most Awesome Superstar Entrances.
Monday, Aug. 1
Raw Talk – 11:05 PM ET (also available on free tier)
Wednesday, Aug. 3
Monday Night Raw (7/4/22) (also available on free tier)
WWE’s The Bump – 1 p.m. ET (featuring guests The Street Profits) (also available on free tier)
WWE NXT (8/2/22)
Thursday, Aug. 4
NXT UK – 3 p.m. ET
This Week in WWE
Friday, Aug. 5
This is Awesome: Most Awesome Superstar Entrances
NXT Level Up – 10 p.m. ET
Saturday, Aug. 6
WWE Main Event (7/18/22)
The SmackDown LowDown (also available on free tier)
ICW Fight Club #230
PROGRESS Chapter 136
Sunday, Aug. 7
Friday Night SmackDown (7/8/22) (also available on free tier)
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Notes on Ric Flair’s Last Match Event, Who Is Backstage
- Bryan Danielson On the Original Intent Behind Miz Segment on Talking Smack
- Theory On Criticism Of Him Not Earning His Push In WWE, Not Wanting To Be Next John Cena
- Io Shirai Officially Gets New Name In WWE, Notes On Returns Of Bayley, Dakota Kai and Io