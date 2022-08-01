wrestling / News

This Week’s WWE Network on Peacock Additions Include ‘This Is Awesome’

August 1, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE This Is Awesome Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced this week’s schedule of new content for the WWE Network on Peacock, including a new This Is Awesome. That episode will look at the Most Awesome Superstar Entrances.

Monday, Aug. 1
Raw Talk – 11:05 PM ET (also available on free tier)

Wednesday, Aug. 3
Monday Night Raw (7/4/22) (also available on free tier)
WWE’s The Bump – 1 p.m. ET (featuring guests The Street Profits) (also available on free tier)
WWE NXT (8/2/22)

Thursday, Aug. 4
NXT UK – 3 p.m. ET
This Week in WWE

Friday, Aug. 5
This is Awesome: Most Awesome Superstar Entrances
NXT Level Up – 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, Aug. 6
WWE Main Event (7/18/22)
The SmackDown LowDown (also available on free tier)
ICW Fight Club #230
PROGRESS Chapter 136

Sunday, Aug. 7
Friday Night SmackDown (7/8/22) (also available on free tier)

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Peacock, WWE Network, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading