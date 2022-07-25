wrestling / News

This Week’s WWE Network on Peacock Additions Includes Summerslam

July 25, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Summerslam SD Women Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced this week’s additions to the WWE Network on Peacock, which includes Summerslam this Saturday night.

Monday, July 25
Raw Talk – 11:05 p.m. ET (also available on free tier)

Wednesday, July 27
Monday Night Raw (6/27/22) (also available on free tier)
WWE’s The Bump – 1 p.m. ET (featuring guests Jeff Jarrett and Dolph Ziggler) (also available on free tier)
WWE NXT (7/26/22)

Thursday, July 28
NXT UK – 3 p.m. ET
This Week in WWE

Friday, July 29
This is Awesome: Most Awesome SummerSlam Moments
NXT Level Up – 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, July 30
WWE Main Event (7/11/22)
La Previa: SummerSlam 2022
Ultimate SummerSlam 2
The SmackDown LowDown (also available on free tier)
ICW Fight Club #229
WWE’s The Bump – 3 p.m. ET (also available on free tier)
SummerSlam Kickoff – 7 p.m. ET (also available on free tier)
WWE SummerSlam – 8 p.m. ET

Sunday, July 31
Friday Night SmackDown (7/1/22) (also available on free tier)

