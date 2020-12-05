Three Matches Set For Next Edition of NWA Shockwave

NWA has announced three matches for the next episode of NWA Shockwave, which takes place on December 8 and streams on Youtube. The lineup includes:

* Cece Chanel vs. Kamille

* Eli Drake vs. Watts

* NWA Women’s Championship: Thunder Rosa vs. Priscilla Kelly (previously aired on UWN Primetime Live)

You can find results for the first episode here.

Next Tuesday on #NWAShockwave, @MissCeceChanel attempts to tear down the Brickhouse that is @kamillebrick! Kamille's streak of in-ring destruction began on episode 21 of #NWAPowerrr!https://t.co/pMEgDAnq78 — NWA (@nwa) December 4, 2020