Three Matches Set For Next Edition of NWA Shockwave

December 5, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NWA Shockwave

NWA has announced three matches for the next episode of NWA Shockwave, which takes place on December 8 and streams on Youtube. The lineup includes:

* Cece Chanel vs. Kamille
* Eli Drake vs. Watts
* NWA Women’s Championship: Thunder Rosa vs. Priscilla Kelly (previously aired on UWN Primetime Live)

You can find results for the first episode here.

NWA Shockwave, Joseph Lee

