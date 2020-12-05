wrestling / News
Three Matches Set For Next Edition of NWA Shockwave
NWA has announced three matches for the next episode of NWA Shockwave, which takes place on December 8 and streams on Youtube. The lineup includes:
* Cece Chanel vs. Kamille
* Eli Drake vs. Watts
* NWA Women’s Championship: Thunder Rosa vs. Priscilla Kelly (previously aired on UWN Primetime Live)
You can find results for the first episode here.
Next Tuesday on #NWAShockwave, @MissCeceChanel attempts to tear down the Brickhouse that is @kamillebrick!
Kamille's streak of in-ring destruction began on episode 21 of #NWAPowerrr!https://t.co/pMEgDAnq78
— NWA (@nwa) December 4, 2020
Next Tuesday on #NWAShockwave, @thunderrosa22 defends the NWA Women's World Title against @priscillakelly_ !
Relive Thunder Rosa's impactful debut against @ashley__vox from #NWAPowerrr episode 5!https://t.co/Ub3Y6DKGA4
— NWA (@nwa) December 3, 2020
This Tuesday on #NWAShockwave, @TheEliDrake meets his match when he takes on friend turned foe @DarthWatts!
Watch Eli Drake take on @mrkenanderson in a HELLACIOUS no disqualification match from episode 10 of #NWAPowerrr!https://t.co/FqUiLPgzY9
— NWA (@nwa) December 5, 2020
