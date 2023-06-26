wrestling / News
Tiara James To Make MLW Debut At Never Say Never
MLW has added another member to its women’s roster in Tiara James, who will debut at Never Say Never next month. MLW announced on Monday that James will debut at the company’s July 8th show at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.
You can see the full announcement below:
Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced the debut of Tiara James at the FUSION TV taping portion of the July 8 Never Say Never event Saturday, July 8 at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena.
The women’s featherweight division continues to expand with Tiara James set to make her Major League Wrestling debut Saturday night, July 8 in Philly.
James has emerged on the east coast wrestling circuit impressing league scouts and generating buzz along the way. Now Tiara readies to go major league… but who will face James in her big debut? League officials are in talks with several potential candidates.
