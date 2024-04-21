wrestling / News
Tiffany Stratton, Jade Cargill, Liv Morgan Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
April 21, 2024 | Posted by
– WWE.com listed the Top 25 Superstar Instagram photos of the week. Some of this week’s picks include Jade Cargill on the set of Family Feud with Steve Harvey, Liv Morgan, Chad Gable hanging out with his pal Otis, Carmella, Tiffany Stratton, and more. You can view some of those photos below:
Who snapped the most must-see Instagram photos of the week? 📸 https://t.co/fR4GvcVTgH pic.twitter.com/Epo12g3x0q
— WWE (@WWE) April 21, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Matt Hardy Explains Why He Thinks AEW Has Cooled Off
- The Undertaker Says He Got Heat From Veterans For Inducting Muhammad Ali Into WWE Hall of Fame
- Jim Ross Recalls Dustin Rhodes Becoming Goldust, WrestleMania 12 Match With Roddy Piper
- Jim Ross Recalls Dustin Rhodes Being Fired From WCW For Not Following No-Blood Policy