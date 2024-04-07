Tiffany Stratton Reflects On Comparisons To Mandy Rose

Tiffany Stratton doesn’t mind being compared to Mandy Rose, as she noted in a new interview. The Smackdown star spoke during a WrestleMania week interview with Sportskeeda’s WrestleBinge and was asked about the comparisons made between herself and Rose, noting that she appreciates being put next to the WWE alumna.

“Honestly, I think Mandy is amazing,” Stratton said (h/t to Fightful). “I think all around she could wrestle, she could talk, she looked great.”

She concluded, “That is such an amazing comparison. I think what an honor to be compared to Mandy Rose.”

Rose was released from WWE in December of 2022.