TKO Group Holdings Launches Official Website

– With the WWE and UFC merger into TKO Group Holdings, Inc. officially closed as of today, both WWE and UFC are now owned by parent company Endeavor. The new website for TKO Group Holdings has also launched TKOgrp.com, which states:

“TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TKO) is a premium sports and entertainment company that comprises UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, and WWE, an integrated media organization and the recognized global leader in sports entertainment.”

Ahead of trading at the New York Stock Exchange Today, Endeavor also released the following video, highlighting TKO Group Holdings as a premium sports, entertainment, and media company consisting of UFC and WWE. Also, Endeavor and TKO CEO Ari Emanuel rang the opening bell at the NYSE today.