TKO Pay Packages For Ari Emanuel, Mark Shapiro Revealed

TKO’s pay packages for executives Ari Emanuel and Mark Shapiro have been revealed. Deadline reports that Emanuel received $64.9 million in 2023 from the company, while Shapiro’s package was worth $16 million.

According to the outlet, Emanuel’s pay included a $911,000 base salary along with a a cash bonus of $24 million, and stock awards worth $40 million. Emanuel is the CEO of TKO, while Shapiro is the COO.

TKO is the parent company of WWE and the UFC.