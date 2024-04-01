TKO’s Mark Shapiro and WWE’s Nick Khan Comment On Netflix Deal

Advanced Television has a story about upcoming additions to the Netflix lineup in an attempt to grow, which includes WWE. It includes comments from both TKO and WWE executives on RAW moving to the streaming service next year.

TKO President and COO Mark Shapiro “applauded” the deal, noting that both Netflix and WWE would benefit. He said WWE will expand its reach while Netflix will have weekly live sports for the first time ever.

WWE President Nick Khan added: “Netflix’s extensive dominance in the entertainment sector made it an ideal home for Raw’s events and its ever-increasing customer base.“