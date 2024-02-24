– As noted, during yesterday’s TNA No Surrender event, Mustafa Ali won the X-Division Championship, beating Chris Sabin to win the belt. TNA released a clip of Mustafa Ali addressing the crowd after he won the title, which you can view below. Ali said the following during his off-air promo:

“This is my first major championship in 20 years. I mean this, whether you love me or hate me, whether you support the campaign or wish for my demise, it has been a pleasure and an honor to compete inside a TNA ring. I have been all over the world. I have wrestled the very best, the very best wrestlers in the world, and by far, that locker room right there, that show tonight in front of all of you, is by far the best locker room I have ever seen! Thank you, good night, and remember that in Ali we trust!”

