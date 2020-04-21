Tommy Dreamer Shuts Down Rumor That Howard Finkel Had a Stroke, Says Finkel Didn’t Want People To Know He Was Sick

Discussing the passing of the late, great Howard Finkel, Tommy Dreamer took a moment to shut down the rumors that Finkel had suffered a stroke. There was a lot of speculation about Finkel’s health over the last couple of years and Jerry Lawler said in July of 2018 that he “may have had a stroke.”

Dreamer denied that on Busted Open Radio last week and said that Finkel had a genetic brain disease which had stroke-like symptoms. You can see his comments below:

On the rumor that Finkel had a stroke: “A lot of people said Howard had a stroke. Howard had a rare genetic brain disease that, his brain was shrinking. And I hate that, because the whole ‘Outthink the Fink,’ and he was slowly losing his, his mind. He had stroke-like systems, but he kept falling because of his brain.”

On Finkel not wanting people to know that he was sick: “I didn’t post pictures of us on social media [when we visited] every time — I took them all the time I would see him. Neither did Justin [Roberts], because Howard had such pride. He didn’t want the people to know that he was sick. He didn’t want people to feel sorry for him.”

