– During a recent edition of Busted Open After Dark, Tommy Dreamer praised Penelope Ford for her work on this week’s AEW Dynamite. She competed in a Women’s world Title Eliminator Fatal 4-Way Match against Toni Storm, Anna Jay, and Thunder Rosa. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Tommy Dreamer on Penelope Ford: “I will praise Penelope Ford again. Every time I watch her, that woman improves. I really, really enjoy her. She’s giving me Liv Morgan vibes. She just needs to piece a couple of things together and that woman could be a mega star within the industry. Super athletic, just really has improved every single time I see her. I really enjoy watching her work.

On how Ford reminds him of Liv Morgan: “Her and Megan Bayne together are one thing, but if she ever turns on Megan Bayne, or if you see what Liv and Raquel [Rodriguez] are doing in WWE, it was kind of special. Penelope Ford gives me those vibes. Also, her suplex on her tippy toes, the last person I see do that female-wise was Alicia Fox. That’s how it’s supposed to be done.”

Toni Storm was victorious in the Fatal 4-Way bout on AEW Dynamite this week.