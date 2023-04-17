Tommy Dreamer Says He’s Taking A Break From Wrestling, Thanks Impact Fans

Impact Wrestling shared a video of Tommy Dreamer in which he says he’s going to ‘go away for a while’ and thanked Impact fans. Dreamer defeated Bully Ray to win Hardcore War for his team at Rebellion last night.

He said: “I’ve known Frankie Kazarian since the original ECW, when he was just starting training. He came up with Killer Kowalski, and he got in the ring, and years later we joke about it, where he was like, ‘This was the greatest experience and the scariest experience in my life.’ Tonight was a pure example of what I love about professional wrestling. It’s an escape. It’s an escape for me. There’s no other place I wanted to be than the middle of that ring tonight. I have received so much love from the professional wrestling community. I just gotta say thank you. I’m gonna go away for a while because mentally, I’m not here, and I gotta get better. Somebody else needs my love. Yuya, Bhupinder, Killer Kelly, Frankie, I wish the world always sees through my eyes. When I walk out there, I see a whole mass of people from different countries, races, creeds, all showing their love for one thing, and that’s professional wrestling. It’s a beautiful world that I’ve lived in, and it’s gonna be the hardest one that I have to leave. But again, for tonight, I just want to say thank you for everything you’ve ever done for me. I have literally wrestled in front of billions of people. Thank you for today, thank you for everything. I love you guys.”