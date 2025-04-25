Tommy Dreamer Was Shocked By The Crowd Reaction To Master P On AEW Dynamite

Master P appeared on last night’s AEW Dynamite, and Tommy Dreamer was not expecting the pop that he got from the crowd. As noted, the hip-hop legend and WCW alumnus appeared in the opening segment of last night’s show. Dreamer spoke about the segment on Busted Open Radio and said he was surprised by the loud cheers Master P received.

“I was actually shocked about the ovation that Master P got,” Dreamer said (per Wrestling Inc). “[In his] hometown, I would say he’s legendary, and I also do know about the great charity work that he does there in the Louisiana area. I thought it was a cool segment for him to come out.”

He continued, “I seriously was like, ‘Oh, man, this could be bad,’ but I think it worked out okay, minus a couple of his punches while Joe was out there. But also aligning him with Joe, who was a very charismatic speaker. It was an exciting open. And if I could break down Dynamite, the audience was into everything.”

Master P helped The Opps in dealing with The Death Riders, distracting Jon Moxley so Samoa Joe could lock in the Coquina Clutch.