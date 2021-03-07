Tommy Dreamer Thinks CM Punk Would A Great Fit For AEW

In an interview with Busted Open Radio, Tommy Dreamer spoke about which wrestler between CM Punk and Brock Lesnar would be a better fit with AEW, siding with Punk.

He said: “Punk is the anti-hero and I think for that AEW audience, would fit in. Listen, Tony Khan has…I don’t know but I believe he has endless reserve. Punk did the UFC thing and was a draw for that, even a draw in loss. If you’re asking me straight up opinion, I’d pick Punk. Do you know why? Because Punk, can not only walk the walk but he can talk the talk.

I don’t know if Brock without Paul Heyman can talk that talk. Also Paul to massage some of the things would probably piss Brock off because Paul was doing like, real-life managing also probably behind the scenes as well. Who are you gonna put with Brock to cut those promos? Not saying Brock can’t talk, but there is this presence about Brock and Brock is silent but deadly. So is it gonna be you then put Brock with Taz? Then Taz is gonna look like a bite off of Paul?”