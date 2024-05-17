Tommy Dreamer On Why The Elite Should Win At AEW Double Or Nothing

The Elite are set to compete at AEW Double or Nothing in an Anarchy in the Arena bout, and Tommy Dreamer recently weighed in on why the heels should win the match. The heel stable is set to face Bryan Danielson, Darby Allin and FTR in the bout and Dreamer talked about the potential booking for the match on Busted Open Radio, noting that if Team AEW wins than the storyline will be over too quickly.

In an effort to rid the AEW locker room of “toxicity,” executive vice presidents Matthew and Nicholas Jackson – together known as The Young Bucks – have taken out several prominent AEW figures by way of termination, suspension, and in the case of the company’s President Tony Khan, physical assault. As the Young Bucks, along with Kazuchika Okada and Jack Perry, continue their proverbial reign of terror, they now find themselves slated to face the quartet of Bryan Danielson, Darby Allin and FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) at AEW Double or Nothing on May 26. On a recent episode of “Busted Open Radio,” ECW legend Tommy Dreamer laid out his vision for this upcoming match, as well as the long-term direction for The Young Bucks’ power trip storyline.

“I put my heels over [at Double or Nothing] because if the good guys win, then they kind of already won,” Dreamer said (h/t to Wrestling Inc). “You also think about long-term booking … I got to keep heating up my heels for the specific reason of the ‘then what?’ [aspect], because this should end in the WarGames, or this should end in Tony Khan getting control back of his company. Not that he’s lost control.”

He continued, “Honestly, if you could go back, something’s going to happen. Tony Khan is simply slamming the cage door on Nick or Matt Jackson’s head. Boom. One, two, three, the show is over. That’s a nice payback to our boss that got it. That’s the end of it, then we move forward.”

The PPV takes place on May 26th and airs live on PPV.