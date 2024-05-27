wrestling / News
Toni Storm Defeats Serena Deeb, Retains Women’s Title At AEW Double Or Nothing
Toni Storm had a difficult fight on her hands, but she was able to survive Serena Deeb at AEW Double or Nothing to retain the Women’s World Title. Storm defeated Deeb on Sunday’s PPV to retain her championship, surviving a brutal series of moves toward the end of the match and managing to a piledriver off the top, then a second from the mat, to get the win
Storm’s title reign stands at 191 days, having won it from Hikaru Shida at AEW Full Gear. You can see highlights from the match below.
