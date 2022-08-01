wrestling / News
Tonight’s WWE Raw Reportedly a ‘Statement’ Show, May Be Commercial Free For First Hour
WWE reportedly has big plans for tonight’s episode of Raw, which may be a “statement show” and ad-free for hour one according to a couple of reports. Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp posted to Twitter on Monday to say that tonight’s episode “sounds like a ‘statement’ show,” though exactly what that means isn’t clear.
The WrestleVotes Twitter account has since posted to say that tonight’s show “is a packed show” and that USA Network “is allowing the 1st hour to be commercial free if WWE wants.”
WWE has yet to confirm whether the first hour will be commercial-free or not. The first matches announced include an Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match and a series of bouts to determine the #1 contender to Bobby Lashley’s United States Championship.
I’m told RAW tonight looks really good as of now, and is a packed show. So much so, USA Network is allowing the 1st hour to be commercial free if WWE wants.
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) August 1, 2022
