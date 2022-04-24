Tony D’Angelo vs. Xyon Quinn, Solo Sikoa vs. Trick Williams Added to Tuesday’s WWE NXT 2.0

– WWE.com has confirmed some new matchups for this week’s episode of NXT 2.0. Tony D’Angelo will now face Xyon Quinn this Tuesday. Solo Sikoa also looks for payback against Trick Williams.

The new episode of WWE NXT 2.0 airs live on USA Network on Tuesday, April 26 at 8:00 pm EST.Here’s the updated lineup and match announcements:

* Nikkita Lyons vs. Lash Legend

* Josh Briggs, Brooks Jensen, & Fallon Henley vs. Legado Del Fantasma

* Nathan Frazer debuts

* Tony D’Angelo vs. Xyon Quinn

* Solo Sikoa vs. Trick Williams

Tony D’Angelo looks to defend his turf in showdown with Xyon Quinn “The New Don of NXT” looks to solidify his status in his first match since becoming a Made Man when he takes on Xyon Quinn. It will be a tall task for Tony D’Angelo as Quinn has been on a tear since displaying a new intense attitude, running through the likes of Draco Anthony and Wes Lee with his ferocious flying forearm. Can D’Angelo protect his turf, or will Quinn run it straight right through the Made Man? Find out Tuesday night on NXT 2.0 at 8/7 C on USA. Solo Sikoa looks for payback when he squares off against Trick Williams After costing Solo Sikoa his one-on-one opportunity for the NXT North American Championship, Trick Williams is in for a world of trouble as he squares off with “The Street Champion of the Island.” Sikoa flattened Williams with a splash, but the momentary distraction allowed Cameron Grimes to deliver a Cave-In for the pinfall victory. That didn’t sit well with Sikoa as he repaid Carmelo Hayes’ right-hand man with a surprise superkick before stepping to Grimes and re-inserting himself back into the title picture. Can Sikoa dish out some payback and build momentum ahead of his Triple Threat Match for the North American Championship at NXT Spring Breakin’? Don’t miss a second of the action Tuesday night on NXT 2.0 at 8/7 C on USA!