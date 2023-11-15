Tony Deppen vs. Nolo Kitano Added to MLW Fightland Fusion Taping

Major League Wrestling has announced a match between Tony Deppen and Nolo Kitano for the Fusion taping at MLW Fightland on Saturday. It happens at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

Deppen is defiant and ready for a fight in South Philly… but is he ready for the “Ghetto Samurai”?

MLW today announced a middleweight fight: Tony Deppen vs. Nolo Kitano at the FUSION TV taping portion of MLW FIGHTLANDthis Saturday, November 18 at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena.

Tickets start at $15.

Fresh off of his suspension, Tony Deppen will return to action this Saturday night in Philadelphia.

Labeled by some as unapologetically obnoxious, Deppen, a 14-year veteran, is a dynamic all-around wrestler, winning championships from the US to Japan.

Recently, Deppen has been at the center of a brutal beatdown of Kevin Blackwood, a beatdown which saw TJ Crawford join the fray as Deppen and Crawford bludgeoned the Buffalo native.

Nolo Kitano is an emerging threat in the middleweight division. Embracing a fighter’s code to survive the Bronx, this same code has enabled Nolo to thrive. Now the middleweight eyes a big victory, which would put him in contention for a future title shot.

Deppen looks to make a statement in his return from suspension. Kitano is hyped for a title shot. The stakes for Saturday’s collision are high.

The match is a part of the FUSION portion of the card.

The match is a part of the FUSION portion of the card.