Tony Khan Announces AEW Partnership With Toys For Tots

AEW is teaming up with Toys For Tots for next week to raise money for the charity. Tony Khan announced on Wednesday that they are partnering with the charity with next week’s Continental Classic matches, which will be known as the “Tournament For Tots.”

Khan wrote:

“Next week partnering with @Jazwares + @ToysForTots_USA, the last week of #AEWContinentalClassic league bouts will be known as @AEW’s Tournament For Tots, with over $1 million of toys going to kids this holiday season!

See you very soon for #AEWDynamite, coming up on TBS TONIGHT!”