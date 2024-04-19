Tony Khan Confirms Young Bucks Theme Is Inspired By Succession, Says Show Creator Gave Blessing

During a media call to promote AEW Dynasty (via Fightful), Tony Khan confirmed that the Young Bucks’ current theme song was inspired by the hit HBO series Succession, with the creator’s blessing. Khan noted that he is friends with Jesse Armstrong, who is responsible for the Emmy-winning series.

He said: “I was very fortunate to befriend Jesse Armstrong. He got caught by the wrestling media sitting with me at a Fulham match. In addition to being a Fulham supporter, he’s a brilliant brilliant writer and a really nice guy. I’ve enjoyed talking to him. He, inadvertently, helped inspire this change. Matt and Nick mentioned to me, we were talking about changes for 2024, and they asked about something inspired by Succession. I had a meeting with them and a lot of the team in Jacksonville on January 10 and it was surreal because Matt, Nick, and I have spent weeks of our lives in this office in Jacksonville and I had a big vision for where we would go. They had an idea of a presentation that was their idea, and it’s been tremendous, of utilizing Succession. I was able to tell Jesse straight up to his face that there are wrestlers on our show that are very inspired by Succession and their theme song may or may not be similar to the Succession theme song. He was very kind about it. Matt and Nick brought it up and I thought it was a great idea. I’m such a big Succession fan. We started working on it late last year and January 10 we had this meeting, it was a good meeting, and I laid out ideas for upcoming events. So far, it has all played out exactly like we talked about. I’m really excited on where we’re at now.”