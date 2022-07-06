Tony Khan Reveals Santana Did Suffer a Knee Injury During Blood & Guts, Says AEW Will Support Him Through the Injury

– During today’s edition of Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan confirmed that wrestler Santana suffered a knee injury during last week’s Blood & Guts match on AEW Dynamite. Khan revealed the following on the subject (Fightful):

“I haven’t talked much publicly about it. He is injured and it’s unfortunate. Obviously, it’s a very dangerous match and going into it, we knew injuries were a possibility. Santana is a great pro wrestler and part of a great tag team with Ortiz. We really value him. I did speak to him after, I know he’s injured, we’re going to stand by Santana and support him through the injury and do what we can. It’s the right thing to do. Hopefully, it won’t too long, but it could be a relatively long injury. It could be a while that Santana is out, but we’re here for whatever he needs. It’s unfortunate that the Blood & Guts match does come with injuries. It’s a knee injury that he suffered. Hopefully, he’ll be back, relatively soon.”

Santana appeared to suffer a knee injury while executing a uranage during the matchup and didn’t return to action after the injury took place.