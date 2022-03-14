Tony Khan Thinks William Regal Set A Great Example With Apology For Going Over Time Limit For Recent Promo

As previously reported, William Regal apologized for running too long with his promo on AEW Dynamite last week. In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), AEW President Tony Khan said that Regal didn’t have to apologize for going over, but thinks it was classy of him to do so. Here are highlights:

On Chris Jericho’s recent physical transformation: “I mean, look at Chris Jericho. Another reinvention of Chris Jericho. I think one of the most timely ones we’ve seen. It was perfect timing for Chris to come in with a new iteration of Jericho. He looks much better than he ever, in AEW, has. I think he looks like peak Chris Jericho right now in so many ways. His physical fitness is through the roof, and we’ve never had him here looking like this. But also, mentally, I think, having a little time off, Chris came back really sharp, and I really respect what he’s doing.”

On William Regal running long with his recent promo: “That was an amazing promo and it sets a great example, I think. Everybody in the back has so much respect for him, and you know, if his interview goes long, it means somebody else might have to cut their interview or their segment short. And that was what happened and it was very cool of him to apologize to anybody that was affected by it, because generally, we try to keep the show moving, try to keep the shows on time. You know, that was very cool of him to do that and he didn’t have to, but he did, and I think it shows what a classy person he is.”