William Regal Apologizes for Running Too Long With His Promo on AEW Dynamite

– As noted, former WWE Superstar and NXT General Manager William Regal appeared on last night’s AEW Dynamite, showing his support for the newly formed tag team of Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson, who he appears to be managing. However, earlier today, Regal took to Twitter, and he apologized for his promo segment running too long. He stated the following:

“This is a Professional note from me as I have no other form of SM and would rather my new colleagues see this as I don’t like gossip. I’m am very sorry to everyone [affected] by my time issues last night. I apologized to everyone personally affected. I should be showing people by example and being a Pro and hitting my times.”

William Regal made his AEW debut last Sunday at Revolution 2022. After the show, Tony Khan announced that Regal had signed with the company.

