AEW News: Wardlow Says He’s Done With MJF on Dynamite, William Regal Appears With Moxley & Danielson

– Wardlow is through being MJF’s lackey and broke ties with him on AEW Dynamite. Wednesday’s show saw the Face of the Revolution winner cut a promo in which he said he’s still under contract to MJF but doesn’t care, saying he’s quitting MJF and the Pinnacle:

– William Regal accompanied Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson to the ring for their tag team match and spoke after the win, explaining why he’s joined AEW: