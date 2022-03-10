wrestling / News
AEW News: Wardlow Says He’s Done With MJF on Dynamite, William Regal Appears With Moxley & Danielson
– Wardlow is through being MJF’s lackey and broke ties with him on AEW Dynamite. Wednesday’s show saw the Face of the Revolution winner cut a promo in which he said he’s still under contract to MJF but doesn’t care, saying he’s quitting MJF and the Pinnacle:
The #FaceOfTheRevolution @RealWardlow addresses his contract status with #ThePinnacle and with @The_MJF! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS pic.twitter.com/iXgxBe1g8F
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 10, 2022
– William Regal accompanied Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson to the ring for their tag team match and spoke after the win, explaining why he’s joined AEW:
.@RealKingRegal with his first official words here at #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/Wd9MCzzH43
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 10, 2022
