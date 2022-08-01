Tony Nese Says Bryan Danielson Wanted To Work With Cruiserweight Division When He Was In WWE

In an interview with Captain’s Corner (via Wrestling Inc), Tony Nese revealed that Bryan Danielson wanted to work with the cruiserweight division when he was in WWE but it never really happened. Here are highlights:

On his favorite match in WWE: “Definitely my match with Noam Dar, it was like a street fight … that one with Noam Dar was a lot of fun. I wrestled Cedric a million times, maybe the one I had with him to advance to WrestleMania. That’s another great one. Definitely my Buddy Murphy post-WrestleMania match. That’s my absolute favorite one … for many reasons, more than just the match itself. The fact that it was the last match of that entire weekend of everything for all the fans to see and we still got a pretty good reaction that felt special.”

On Bryan Danielson wanting to work with the cruiserweights: “He was able to get Ali brought over to do a match and stuff like that, but that’s kind of where they put their foot down and was like, ‘Alright, one guy, that’s it.’ He [Danielson] actually wanted to come to 205. There were so many things that we were always pitched, bringing in names to just come and have killer matches on 205 with us. I know at one point, Bryan Danielson wanted to do it and everything, but it just never made it up the ladder. That was definitely one that was close and would have been absolutely awesome.”