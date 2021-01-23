Trent Jokes That The Undertaker Should ‘Put in Jail,’ Xavier Woods Responds to Taker’s Comments on Video Games

– As previously noted, former WWE Superstar The Undertaker (aka Mark Calaway) was the guest on this week’s episode of The Joe Rogan Experience. Some of The Undertaker’s comments on the podcast have drawn criticism from throughout the wrestling sphere. The Undertaker noted on today’s WWE product (h/t Give Me Sport), “I just think the product is a little soft.” It appears AEW wrestler Trent decided to have some fun regarding the controversy surrounding Undertaker’s comments via Twitter.

Trent initially responded to Dr. Tom Prichard tweeting on the podcast. Prichard had tweeted, “Required listening for wrestlers, rasslers and ‘play rasslers’: The Joe Rogan Experience #1598 Listen… Really LISTEN. Toxic? Really?!”

Trent later responded, “Bbad take. the undertaker needs to be put in jail.” Later on, Trent noted he was likely being sarcastic, writing in response to another Twitter user, “I think you might have misunderstood my tone.”

It appears WWE Superstar Xavier Woods also responded to The Undertaker’s comments that appeared to be critical about today’s generation of talent “playing video games.” Undertaker stated on JRE, “Now you walk in and there’s guys playing video games and f***ing making sure they look pretty. It’s evolution, I guess. I don’t know what it is, but I just like those eras, man. I liked when men were men.”

Xavier Woods tweeted earlier this week, “I wouldn’t be the person that I am without the guidance and lessons of a few key people from the previous generation of wrestling. They taught me about the business, to save my money, & that having video games in the locker room is healthier than having [redacted]. Thank you guys.'”

You can view those tweets on the matter below:

bad take. the undertaker needs to be put in jail. https://t.co/B1ymB9FwuC — TRENT? (@trentylocks) January 23, 2021

I think you might have misunderstood my tone — TRENT? (@trentylocks) January 23, 2021