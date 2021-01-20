The Undertaker Is the Guest for This Week’s Joe Rogan Experience

– Former WWE Superstar The Undertaker (aka Mark Calaway) is the guest on this week’s episode of The Joe Rogan Experience. The new episode is now available on Spotify. Joe Rogan and Undertaker had the following social media exchange on the appearance.

Rogan wrote on the show, “Fun times with @wwe superstar @undertaker and my brother @tonyhinchcliffe! Available now on @spotify!” The Undertaker replied, “Not many topics we didn’t speak about! Great talk!”