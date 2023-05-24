Trinity Fatu on the Impact Knockouts Title Being Her Ultimate Goal

– The Paltrocast With Darren Paltrowitz recently interviewed Impact Wrestling star Trinity Fatu, who made her debut in the company earlier this month. She will be in action this week at Impact Under Siege later this week, facing Gisele Shaw. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Trinity Fatu on facing Gisele Shaw at Impact Under Siege: “This will be my first pay-per-view in a very long time, so I am extremely excited. I’m extremely pumped about my opponent, Gisele Shaw, ‘The Quintessential Diva’. I think we have a very similar style, and it’s gonna be a very competitive match, and I’m really excited about that. I think it’s gonna be one hell of a show. I think this one’s gonna be one for the books, my first pay-per-view with Impact.”

On if winning the Impact Knockouts title is one of her goals: “Eventually, yes. But I’m still new in IMPACT and feeling things out and learning my opponents and learning the environment, and it’s been very welcoming, it’s been very exciting. I’m very happy there. But yeah, the ultimate goal is to be champion at some point. However long it takes me to get there, I’m gonna make it happen.”

Trinity Fatu vs. Gisele Shaw goes down on Friday, May 26 at Impact Wrestling Under Siege 2023.