– During a recent interview with Forbes, former WWE Superstar Trinity Fatu (aka Naomi) praised the ongoing storyline with The Bloodline in WWE. Below are some highlights:

Trinity Fatu on The Bloodline storyline in WWE: “I think it’s great. I think it is awesome. There’s definitely still more for them to do and layers to add to it. I would love to see a woman in there, whoever that may be, whoever she may be. And it’s just cool to see how many layers they’re adding to it and you know, what’s next. What’s next to come of this story or who’s gonna be a part of them next, or who’s gonna get kicked out next, or who’s Roman gonna be mad at next or who’s gonna, you know, it’s so much.”

On the work of Solo Sikoa: “I’m really happy for them and for Big Baby. I love seeing baby bro on there. Yeah. I call him big baby.”

On if she invited CM Punk to Impact Wrestling: “No, but I was very happy when I saw him. He gave me a big hug and told me to do great and that just made me feel so good.”

Trinity Fatu recently made her Impact Wrestling debut. She departed from WWE about a year ago.