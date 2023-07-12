– During a recent interview with The New York Post, Impact Wrestling star Trinity (aka Trinity Fatu) discussed this weekend’s Slammiversary event and more. Below are some highlights:

On her title match against Deonna Purrazzo: “[Winning] would be very surreal because I never even thought of competing anywhere outside WWE, ever, ever, ever, but I also know that if I do win it is because of everything that brought me to the moment. I will know that I worked very hard to get here. It will be an honor to hold up that championship. I think I will carry it well.”

Trinity on a potential onscreen angle with Mercedes Mone: “I wouldn’t want to do it with anyone else other than her, whatever that is. I’ll always do what’s best for her, what’s best for me and what’s best for the business. If it’s something that comes up that makes sense for the both of us, hell yeah.”

On their friendship: “Me and her, we just had each other it felt like. Other than Tamina, Bayley checking in on us regularly, that was it. We just had each other going through that. Nobody understands the magnitude of what happened and what really went on and why we feel the way we feel and where we are but me and her and the people that were involved that day. It just goes to show how real our friendship is and how real all of this is.”

Trinity challenges Deonna Purrazzo for the Impact Wrestling Knockouts Championship on Saturday, July 15 at Slammiversary. The event is being held at St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.