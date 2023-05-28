Trinity Talks About Her Music Projects With Samantha Irvin and JoJo Offerman

In an interview with Paltrocast (via Wrestling Inc), Trinity spoke about plans for upcoming music projects, which she wants to do with JoJo Offerman and WWE’s Samantha Irvin.

She said: “I’ve been talking to Samantha [Irvin] about doing music with her and JoJo [Offerman], we recorded songs together years ago that we just got away from because of our lifestyle and work and family, all the things that kind of takes you away from it. We really want to, at some point, get back together now that life is in a different space. That’s still something on my dream list to accomplish and do, I would love to do Broadway. On my off time, I am trying to still take classes, vocal lessons, and stuff like that. My music, I’m tapping into now, trying to get back into that. I don’t feel when I’m not able to create or I’m not able to express myself creatively I never feel at my best.“