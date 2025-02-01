wrestling / News
Triple H Jokes About One More Match During Royal Rumble Kickoff Show
February 1, 2025 | Posted by
Triple H was announced as an inductee for the WWE Hall of Fame 2025 class this week, and at tonight’s Royal Rumble Kickoff show (h/t WrestlingInc), he joked about potentially having one more match.
“Also contemplating me, Shawn [Michaels], and Undertaker, triple threat at WrestleMania, Wheelchair on a Pole match.”
His comments drew a “one more match” chant, which prompted Triple H to add, “you don’t want that, and neither do we.”
Triple H retired from in-ring competition in 2022 following a cardiac event in 2021 that resulted in him having a defibrillator fitted into his chest.
