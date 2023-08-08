wrestling / News

Triple H Responds to Elon Musk Saying He’ll Use WWE As His Fighting Style

August 8, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Triple H WrestleMania 39 WWE Image Credit: WWE

As noted, Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently commented on Jey Uso vs. Roman Reigns at WWE, noting that he is “going with
@WWE as my fighting style.” WWE Chief Creative Officer Triple H later playfully responded to his tweet, writing in response, “Say the word, @elonmusk. I know a thing or two about making an X sign,” embedding a gif of him throwing the DX crotch chop sign. You can check out that Twitter exchange below.

The Tesla CEO has recently been teasing a fight with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Triple H previously challenged Musk to a “WrestleMania match on Mars” and cut a promo on Musk back in 2021.

