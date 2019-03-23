Triple H and Stephanie McMahon Share Anecdotes on Connor Michalek

– WrestlingInc.com’s Justin LaBar recently spoke to WWE’s Triple H and Stephanie McMahon while they were visiting the UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh. During the trip, they spoke about the late Connor Michalek. You can check out the video of the chat below. You can read more the WWE executives’ visit to the hospital RIGHT HERE.

Triple H stated on Connor: “He had such a personality, everybody he met fell in love with him. There’s a video online with all the WWE Superstars around the ring cheering for him and he punches me. None of that was planned, he had just met those people. As they saw him coming out to do that entrance, as a moment, they all just ran out and started cheering for him. That’s the impact he made on people and they just wanted to be around. Afterwards, he said, ‘I got ya,’ and I said ‘I know,’ and he said ‘No, no, no, I got you.”