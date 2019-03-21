Stephanie McMahon and Triple H Donate $1 Million to Pittsburgh Children’s Hospital

– Stephanie McMahon and Triple H are giving back to help the UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh. CBS Pittsburgh reports that the WWE power couple made the donation to help establish a family-centered MIBG Therapy Suite, which is used to treat high-risk neuroblastoma. Neuroblastoma is a type of cancer that aggressively targets nerve cells and is mostly found in young children and infants.

The therapy suite will contain equipment to treat the condition and will allow staff to provide care without needing to transfer a patient out of the room. There will also be a room constructed next door which will allow family members to provide support while being protected from the radiation exposure. The donation is part of WWE and the couple’s commitment to their Connor’s Cure efforts, named after the first Warrior Award recipient Connor Michalek.

“In 2014, Stephanie and Paul established Connor’s Cure, this is a fund dedicated to fighting pediatric cancer through supporting research,” said Dr. Linda McAllister, Chief of Science, Hematology & Oncology. “Connor’s Cure has raised more than $3 million to date.”

Triple H said during the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, “A lot of people said thank you today, I’d ask rather than say thank you, spread the word. What we did was not for thanks it was to get the word out. Everybody has to understand what is needed to make this change. Like the doctors said, we won’t stop until it’s 100% [cured].”

McMahon added, “This all started when we met Connor Michalek. After Connor lost his fight, Paul and I knew we had to do something and it started right here at Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.”