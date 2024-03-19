– During a recent Q&A session with SoCalVal at Monopoly Events’ For The Love of Wrestling, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus recalled getting the call for the WWE Hall of Fame. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Trish Stratus on first getting the call for the Hall of Fame: “I think I was the first of the era to be ushered in. Kevin Dunn called me and told me the news. And then I was like ‘So, here’s the thing, I’m pregnant.’ And my work brain said — ’cause usually the person in the Hall of Fame has an angle, would I have to do an angle? I don’t think I can have an angle because I have a baby inside of me.”

On announcing her pregnancy with the Hall of Fame induction: “And she said ‘this is amazing, we should make this a moment!’ And so, she was like, ‘What if you announced your pregnancy as part of your Hall of Fame speech?’ So, I got to introduce Max to the world from the inside out.”

On coming into WWE as an underdog: I was a bit of an underdog coming in. I was green. I was crappy for a while there and then she was the first feud, my first pay-per-view match, singles match. And it was kind of like that moment we went back on.”