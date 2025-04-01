Trish Stratus Recalls Working With Albert, Making WWE TV Debut

Trish Stratus recently recalled making her debut on WWE TV and learning lessons from Albert. Stratus appeared on WWE Retrospective and talked about her debut; you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On her first TV appearance: “I have very fond memories of my first television appearance. I had been brought on the road. I was traveling with Lilian Garcia, and I was just waiting, waiting for the right storyline. We were getting ideas pitched and things like that, trying to find the right thing to debut Trish Stratus. We were at Nassau Coliseum in Long Island. I was brought an idea that tonight is the night you are going to be debuting a team, Test and Albert, otherwise known as T&A, which also means talent and ability.”

On where she got the outfit: “In all the malls, there were cowboy hats aplenty. I wanted to find some sort of an outfit that was a style. I thought about like kids dressing up as characters. With The Undertaker, I’d wear that hat, I’d wear a trench. I found the hat, had the jacket, had the matching this and that and it became my thing. I think years later, you might have seen me come out in a similar attire. I was calling back to that first day on the job.”

On working with Albert: “It’s cool because I think back now how [Albert] was a leader. He would literally, after every performance, he’d take me aside and be like, ‘Okay, let’s talk about this. How about this?'” Stratus recalled. “I wanted to know everything. I wanted to soak up any knowledge that I could, and I wanted to improve, obviously, every time I went out there. He was just really great about giving that to me. Now you see him in a role at NXT. It was like he was born to do this job. Every match he’d say, ‘Let’s find the Trish element.’ He knew that was an integral part of the match. As the valet, that is what you do; you find those moments to make that pivotal moment happen using the tool you have, which was the valet for them at the time.”