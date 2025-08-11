Tyrese Haliburton Says He’s Going To Pretend John Cena ‘Was a Face the Whole Time’

Tyrese Haliburton didn’t mind John Cena’s heel turn, but now that it’s over he’s going to pretend it never happened. Cena turned heel at WWE Elimination Chamber and had a run that received mixed reactions from the WWE fanbase before he turned back babyface just before WWE SummerSlam. Haliburton, a noted WWE fan, spoke on Self Made Sessions about the matter and had several thoughts bout the turn, but is happy it’s over.

“I was cool with it, but I’m glad we kind of just swung that to the wayside and we’re back to being a face,” Haliburton said (per Fightful). “I was at SummerSlam obviously, and when the colors showed up, the pop was crazy, and I thought that that Cena/Cody match is the best match I’ve ever watched in person.”

He continued, “I wasn’t necessarily a fan of the heel run but I enjoyed the pipebomb, I thought it was funny, he probably enjoyed it himself, like had fun doing it. I don’t know, I wish it was done a little different, like I wish we would’ve got him and Rock and a better explanation as to why he turned heel and I wish we coulda got a faction or something but, I’m just gonna pretend it never happened — he was a face the whole time. I went and watched him at SummerSlam. He was a face so, that’s what I’m rocking with.”

Cena will battle Logan Paul at Clash in Paris and has Brock Lesnar looming from the sidelines.