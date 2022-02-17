Tyson Kidd Says NXT 2.0 Was Done To Better Facilitate The Main Roster

Tyson Kidd has weighed in on the NXT 2.0 rebrand, noting that the brand changed because WWE’s needs for it changed. The WWE producer was a guest on Counted Out and was asked during his interview about NXT turning into “NXT 2.0,” which he noted was done to return it to a developmental brand for a few reasons. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:

“I think it just changed in the sense is that now it’s more of what developmental used to be,” Kidd said (per Fightful). “When I’m watching it now, it’s a little more pieces of clay that are not ready this second, but when the time comes, they’ll be ready to be called up and they can be molded, more so than maybe the established…how NXT was before. When someone is so established, it’s kind of hard to rebrand them. It’s not an insult either way. Our need has changed. WWE may need NXT to be more what it was a decade ago where it helps feed the main roster and supply us with talent rather than NXT having its own separate talent that stay there. Call ups were a lot less, they were happening at a different rate. It was weird. Some guys might get signed and go straight to the main roster. Things got, not weird, just different.”

He continued, “What we’re seeing now is revert back to FCW where it’s amplified and but still straight development. NXT became its own brand, there is no doubt about that. NXT was awesome, I loved it. I loved my time there. I don’t know if the bubble got too big and burst and this reset needs to happen and it restarts again. Now, it’s more designed to feed the main roster and be able to be molded into whatever the main roster needs in the moment. No one told me this, it’s just me watching and what I think.”