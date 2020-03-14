wrestling / News
UK and Ireland Added To US Travel Ban, More Possible Trouble For WWE
March 14, 2020 | Posted by
As we reported earlier this week, President Donald Trump announced that the United States suspended travel from Europe, but the UK and Ireland were left out. That’s not the case anymore. PWInsider reports that the US has now added the United Kingdom and Ireland to the travel ban, which is in effect due to the coronavirus pandemic.
While it remains up in the air whether Wrestlemania is even happening on April 5, this would prevent fans from twenty-eight countries from traveling to the US to attend. Wrestlemania gets a lot of international attendance, as Wrestlemania 34 in New Jersey had fans from 67 different countries.
More Trending Stories
- Tony Khan on How Proud He Is that AEW Pays Talent Well, Says It’s Insane How Little Other Promotions Pay, Says People Thought He’s Nuts For Paying Talent So Much
- Eric Bischoff Says Criticism of Goldberg Beating Fiend Is Unwarranted, Praises Goldberg For Staying In Great Shape
- Eric Bischoff Again Takes Aim At Tony Khan, Says AEW Is Influenced By WCW, Is Paying Talent Huge Sums of Money, That Khan Has Paid $100 Million to Compete with WWE Developmental
- Davey Boy Smith Jr. Reveals His Frustrations With NJPW, Getting Blocked From Working in Impact