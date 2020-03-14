UK and Ireland Added To US Travel Ban, More Possible Trouble For WWE

As we reported earlier this week, President Donald Trump announced that the United States suspended travel from Europe, but the UK and Ireland were left out. That’s not the case anymore. PWInsider reports that the US has now added the United Kingdom and Ireland to the travel ban, which is in effect due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While it remains up in the air whether Wrestlemania is even happening on April 5, this would prevent fans from twenty-eight countries from traveling to the US to attend. Wrestlemania gets a lot of international attendance, as Wrestlemania 34 in New Jersey had fans from 67 different countries.