WrestleMania 36 Update: US Suspends Travel From All Non-UK European Countries

Wrestlers and fans traveling from Europe to the US for WrestleMania just found a major roadblock in their way, as the US has banned non-UK European travel to the US. USA Today reports that President Donald Trump has announced that effective Friday, all travel from Europe (excluding the UK) to the US has been suspended for the next 30 days.

Trump noted that “These restrictions will be adjusted subject to conditions on the ground.” The announcement oviously makes it very difficult to impossible for fans to travel to the US for WrestleMania. WWE and Tampa have said that WrestleMania would go on as expected, though Tampa mayor Jane Castor has said that they’re still assessing the situation and a report from WrestleVotes said “it’s not looking good.”

The show, assuming it goes on, will take place on April 4th.