City of Tampa States WrestleMania 36 Is Still on Schedule

– Earlier today, the World Health Organization declared that the coronavirus COVID-19 is now classified as a pandemic. In light of the problems and concerns of the coronavirus outbreak, a number of conventions and events scheduled for the spring and early summer have been cancelled or postponed. This includes June’s E3, which the Electronic Software Association confirmed earlier today was cancelled. This has led to questions surrounding WWE moving ahead with WrestleMania 36 as planned. The City of Tampa and Visit Tampa Bay Twitter accounts made public comments today, stating that as of now, WrestleMania 36 is planned to move forward as schedule.

Per the City of Tampa account, “Hello, at this time @WrestleMania is still planned to proceed on schedule. Please contact the @WWE with questions about cancellations. The City is currently monitoring the spread of coronavirus and will work with venues as needed.”

The Visit Tampa Bay account also wrote, “WrestleMania 36 currently remains on schedule. If you have any additional questions, please reach out to [email protected] for more details.”

As noted, AEW is also planning on moving forward with its scheduled events. However, NJPW and AJPW in Japan have cancelled their events throughout this month. WWE’s latest update on the coronavirus earlier this month stated the following:

The health and safety of our fans, performers and employees are our top priorities and we are monitoring the situation closely with our partners and government officials in Tampa Bay. We remain committed to hosting WrestleMania at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, April 5, and like other entertainment properties in the U.S., there are currently no plans to cancel or postpone our upcoming events.

As of now, WrestleMania 36 is slated for Sunday, April 5. The event will be held at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. It will be broadcast live on the WWE Network.

