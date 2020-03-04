wrestling / News

WWE Gives Update on WrestleMania Amidst Coronavirus Concerns

March 4, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE has provided an update on its WrestleMania 36 plans as concern grows in the US over the spread of the coronavirus. As was reported on Monday, there was some concern about the event taking place after the virus (properly known as COVID-19) was detected in Tampa, Florida which will host the PPV. However, ABC Action News in Tampa Bay reports that the show is moving forward, as are the first two rounds of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament that takes place in the city later this month.

WWE issued the following statement to the outlet:

The health and safety of our fans, performers and employees are our top priorities and we are monitoring the situation closely with our partners and government officials in Tampa Bay. We remain committed to hosting WrestleMania at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, April 5, and like other entertainment properties in the U.S., there are currently no plans to cancel or postpone our upcoming events.

