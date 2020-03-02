Coronavirus Reportedly Detected In Area Of Wrestlemania 36 Host City

Wrestlemania might be in trouble. WTSP reports that the Coronavirus has hit Tampa, which is the host city for Wrestlemania 36 in April. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order this past weekend telling the surgeon general to declare a public health emergency. Surgeon General Scott Rivkees did say, however, that the threat to the public is “still low.”

Two people tested “presumptively positive” for the virus in the Tampa Bay area. One of them was from Manatee County and the other from Hillsborough County. They have been isolated and are getting medical care. Other cases have been confirmed in Washington, New York and other states.

At this time, it’s unknown how exactly the public health emergency could affect Wrestlemania or any of the other events in the area. The CDC has previously warned Americans to get ready for the virus, which has been spreading elsewhere as well. NJPW, Stardom and DDT all had to cancel March events last month.

Tomorrow I will be in Tampa and Miami with Surgeon General Rivkees and other officials to discuss our continued statewide response on #COVID19. https://t.co/sMrWkQlyoi — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) March 2, 2020

Stephanie McMahon and other WWE executives said last week that they are monitoring the situation and will take the appropriate measures to protect the wrestlers and fans.