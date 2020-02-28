WWE Officials Say They Are Monitoring Coronavirus Situation Prior To Wrestlemania

In an interview with the Tampa Bay Times, WWE officials stated that they are currently monitoring the situation regarding the outbreak of the Coronavirus, especially as it relates to this year’s Wrestlemania. Here are highlights:

Stephanie McMahon on the health crisis: “The health and safety of not only our fan base, but also our superstars, really does come first. We don’t want to put anyone in a bad situation ever, regardless of the circumstance. Those are not risks worth taking.”

WWE executive vice president of special events John Saboor on monitoring the situation: “Given the number of live events that (WWE) does, it’s constantly monitoring global events. There are active and ongoing discussions at play internally, like there are in any sector of American business, and certainly families as a whole. So I think those will continue.”

Rob Higgins, executive director of the Tampa Bay Sports Commission on the possibility of it affecting Wrestlemania: “You’ve got to be nimble, and you’ve got to be ready. Thirty-six days is a long time, so it’s hard to predict. I think we just continue to information gather as much as possible, so that we are as prepared as possible.”